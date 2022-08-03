Kisoro Tourist Hotel manager found dead

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | John Musenga, the Manager of Kisoro Tourist Hotel has been found dead. Musenga’s body was discovered in one of the toilets of the hotel on Wednesday at 9:00 am.

The hotel belongs to King Ceaser Mulenga of Mulenga Kingdom who is also a Vietnam Consular in Uganda.

Musenga was a resident of Rushambya village, Kirigime ward, Southern Division.

According to the deceased’s daughter Josephine Muhoza, they waited for him to open his room and go to Kisoro town to buy food to cook for customers at the hotel in vain.

Muhoza says that they started searching for him after realizing that he is not in his room, but were shocked to find him lying dead in a pool of blood in the toilet. Muhoza says that her father has not been sick.

Police detectives from Kisoro police station arrived at the scene with a police sniffer dog to carry out investigations. The body was later taken to Kisoro hospital mortuary for postmortem.

A police detective who preferred anonymity said that Musenga’s body did not have injuries.

Ramadan Ndikuyeze, the Central Division LCIII chairperson says that the death is a shock to locals and leaders. Ndikuyeze says that they will wait for the postmortem report.

*****

URN