Kisoro RDC on the spot for intimidating NUP supporters

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Unity Platform (NUP) leaders in Kigezi sub-region are up in arms against Captain Peter Mugisha, the Kisoro Resident District Commissioner for intimidating their supporters.

On Friday while campaigning for National Resistance Movement (NRM) party presidential flag bearer Yoweri Museveni at Nyakinama sub-county headquarters, Mugisha threatened to shoot supporters of NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi should they show up on his campaign rally in Kisoro next month.

Mugisha repeated the same threats on Saturday in Murora sub-county. Mugisha says that security operatives will shoot and kill NUP supporters especially when they attempt to lit fire along the roads while welcoming Kyagulanyi. Mugisha also says that NUP supporters that try to demonstrate should first dig their graves because security is ready to kill them.

Mugisha wonders why people waste their time to attend Kyagulanyi’s campaign rallies. He also ordered security officers to tie Kyagulanyi’s supporters hands, legs and testicles.

However, Tana Salim Mukakwera, the Kisoro Municipality Member of Parliament NUP flag bearer says that Mugisha’s threats are uncalled for because they incite unrest in the public.

Mukakwera says that Mugisha’s threats will not at all scare away supporters who are gearing to welcome Kyagulanyi because he is campaigning legally.

Jasper Ayebare, NUP coordinator for Kigezi sub-region says that they are considering to seek legal redress over Mugisha’s utterances. He also advises Mugisha to have respect for the Electoral Commission and the Constitution.

Last week, about 49 people were killed and hundreds arrested after NUP supporters protested against Kyagulanyi’s arrest and detention.

Addressing the media, the Minister for Security General Elly Tumwine said that security personnel has a right to shoot and kill when provoked.

******

URN