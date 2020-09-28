Kisoro killer of 4 surrenders to police

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 28 year old man who reportedly murdered his parents, wife and sister in law in Kisoro district on Thursday night has turned himself in. Gerald Ndikumukiza, the main suspect in last week’s gruesome multiple murder, handed himself over to police yesterday afternoon.

A resident of Kageyo village, Busengo parish Nyarubuye Sub County, Ndikumukiza reportedly hacked to death his 26 year old wife Maserina Mujawimana, his father Deogratious Sebitama aged 80, his 75 year old mother Bonconsira Nyiraguhirwa before turning the machete to a 20 year old Joan Nyiramahoro his sister in law.

After committing the offence, Ndikumukiza went into hiding, but left a letter at the scene of crime with the words “Icyo mwashakaga mwakibonye” a Kifumbira statement meaning “what you wanted you have seen it”.

The suspect had a day before come from Masaka district where he worked as a casual laborer.

The Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson Elly Maate told our reporter that the suspect had in the afternoon handed himself to Police at Kisoro Central Police Station and he told the police officers on duty that he feared being lynched by locals.

Maate added that the suspect further told police that he murdered the four over land related wrangles between him and his parents, explaining that the family gave him a piece land on a steep slope where he couldn’t construct a house. The suspect said that although he had go to Masaka to look for money to buy his own land, he failed to get the money, which forced him to kill his relatives out of anger.

Maate said that the suspect had some time back exhibited lunatic tendency and will first be taken to hospital to find out his mental status.

URN