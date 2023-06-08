Kiprotich 2nd at World Mountain Championships

Innsbruck, Austria | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan long-distance runner Levi Kiprotich came second at the World Mountain Running Championships held in Innsbruck, Austria on Wednesday. Kiprotich, who had previously secured the title of 2023 National Mountain Running Champion in Uganda, demonstrated exceptional skill and determination during the grueling 10km race, completing it in an impressive time of 41 minutes and 51 seconds.

Despite his remarkable performance, he was narrowly outpaced by Kenya’s Patrick Kipngeno, who crossed the finish line in an impressive 40 minutes and 16 seconds, securing the gold medal. Notably, Eliud Cherop, another talented Ugandan athlete, also delivered an admirable performance in the same race, securing a commendable fourth position with a time of 42 minutes and 16 seconds.

Dismass Yeko also showcased his abilities, finishing in seventh place. The race presented participants with a challenging course characterized by steep inclines and technical terrain. Kiprotich led the pack for a significant portion of the race, displaying his prowess before Kipngeno’s impressive sprint propelled him to victory.

Expressing his gratitude and acknowledging the demanding conditions of the race, Kiprotich humbly attributed his success to a higher power, stating, “It was a tough race given the cold weather and technical hill, but I am grateful to God for this silver medal for Uganda.” Team Uganda, under the guidance of Paul Okello, an official from the Uganda Athletics Federation performed admirably at the Championships.

Looking ahead, the focus now shifts to the junior category race scheduled for Saturday, where Uganda will be represented by promising young athletes Hosea Chemutai and James Kirwa. This race entails a 3km uphill segment followed by a 3km downhill stretch, totaling 6km, offering a different challenge for the junior competitors.

