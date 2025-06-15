Kiprop, Sarah Chelangat set for Stockholm Diamond League

Stockholm, Sweden | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan long-distance runners Kenneth Kiprop and Sarah Chelangat have confirmed their participation in the Stockholm Diamond League event, set to take place in Sweden, on Sunday.

Kiprop, will compete in the 5000-meter men’s category while Chelangat will take part in 3000 meters respectively Expected to face formidable competitions, Kiprop in his category will compete with three Ethiopians, Ybeltal Gashahun, and Kuma Girma, as well as Kenya’s Cornelius Kemboi, Alamisisi Andrew Kiptoo Kimeli, Rop Kiprop, and Hocker Cole from the United States, while Chelangat will battle against, Carolin Nyaga, Ekalale Hellen Lobun from kenya and Portuguese Salome in 3000 meters.

Both athletes are currently in Sweden, fine-tuning their mindsets under the guidance of their coaches. They are determined to deliver strong performances in the league.

Kiprop, who has ran his personal best time this season, told Uganda Radio Network, that his target is to run a under 13 minutes, as Chelanagt, who recently won the 2025 kip-Keino classic in 5000 meters, says Stockholm diamond league is meant to improve on her speed endurance levels as she aims to shine at 2025 Tokyo world Championships “I believe, with the fastest competitor’s at the game, I hope to run a sub 13 minutes in 5000 meters,” Kiprop said.

Moses Kipsiro, Kiprop’s coach, revealed that training sessions have been tailored to ensure peak performance at the event.

****

URN