Kim Jong Un praises DPRK navy’s nuclear armament

PYONGYANG | Xinhua | Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), expressed satisfaction with the country’s navy nuclear armament while visiting Destroyer Choe Hyon, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Thursday.

Kim boarded the destroyer on Tuesday to inspect the sailors’ handling of the vessel and the operational preparedness of various weapon systems, said the report.

He also observed the process of the shakedown for assessing the destroyer’s performance and operational executive capabilities.

Kim praised the smooth tests of all systems of the destroyer for its commissioning for operations, saying the tests of operational efficiency of the new-type destroyer, which is a new symbol of the DPRK’s sea defence capability, are going on smoothly as planned, the KCNA reported.

Arming the navy with nuclear weapons is making satisfactory progress, said Kim. “Our Navy will have a powerful offensive capability … If any forces are apprehensive about our efforts to build up our defence capabilities, this means that they are precisely our enemy,” Kim was quoted as saying.

On Wednesday, he oversaw a sea-to-surface strategic cruise missile test launch conducted on the warship. ■