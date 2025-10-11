Kikuube farmers all smiles after first harvest in CNOOC rice programme

First Rice Harvest Under the CNOOC Uganda’s Livelihood Restoration Program Marks New Milestone in Community Support

Kikuube, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The first harvest of the high-yielding WDR-73 rice variety under the CNOOC Uganda Limited’s Innovative Livelihood Restoration Program for Crop Production has taken place this week in Kikuube district.

The harvest represents a significant milestone in enhancing food security and restoring the livelihoods of project-affected persons and host communities in the Kingfisher Development Area

The program, implemented by Hoima Caritas Development Organization (HOCADEO) with technical support from the FAO–China–Uganda South-South Cooperation, was launched in March 2025. Since then, two demonstration gardens in Buhuka and Kaseeta parishes have been established to promote modern farming practices.

More than 300 farmers have been trained, with 80 farmers actively cultivating rice and millet using improved inputs such as quality seeds, fertilizers, and modern agronomic techniques. Projected harvests indicate that rice will yield between 2.5 and 3 tons per acre, while millet is expected to produce between 1.5 and 2 tons per acre, underscoring the program’s potential to transform household food security and incomes.

The harvest ceremony was attended by a wide range of stakeholders including farmers, government representatives, and company officials. Farmers, represented by Emmanuel Balijwaha, shared their gratitude for the program’s practical training and support, noting that it has restored confidence in farming as a sustainable livelihood. Technical partners also commended the progress: Zhang Xiaoqiang, Team Leader of the FAO-China-Uganda South-South Cooperation Project, highlighted the importance of technology transfer in boosting yields and also emphasized that the program complements government initiatives on modernizing agriculture.

FAO’s representative in Uganda, Martin Emeu, applauded the collaboration that has brought together international expertise and local participation to deliver tangible results. The Petroleum Authority of Uganda, represented by Ms. Penninah Aheebwa, also underscored the alignment of CNOOC Uganda’s community programs with national content and development priorities.

Ma Peixin, Vice President, CNOOC Uganda Limited, remarked: “This first harvest demonstrates the impact that can be achieved when communities are given the right training and resources. CNOOC Uganda is committed to a holistic approach of Green Ecological Oilfield Development, ensuring that while we develop Uganda’s oil resources, we also strengthen local livelihoods and create sustainable benefits for communities.”

Beyond speeches, the day featured practical demonstrations. Farmers received onsite training in cultivation techniques, participated in a guided field tour, and took part in a harvest demonstration led by HOCADEO agronomists. Guests also sampled freshly cooked rice and millet, with demonstrations of cooking techniques showcasing how the improved varieties can be prepared for household consumption and potential market value.

The Livelihood Restoration Program is one of many community development initiatives championed by CNOOC Uganda.

In education, more than 1,400 students from Kikuube and Hoima districts have benefitted from scholarships under the Best Performers Awards, while 11 Ugandan students have received full scholarships to study in China at China University of Petroleum. Skills development has also been a priority, with heavy goods vehicle equipment driving training as well as ECITB-certified programs equipping over 300 youth with internationally recognized qualifications to improve their employability in Uganda’s growing energy and construction sectors.

Officials revealed that healthcare initiatives continue to transform lives, with medical outreach programs and health camps in Buhuka providing free treatment and services to thousands of residents. In the area of environmental conservation, more than 1,000 trees have been planted to support climate resilience and reinforce the company’s “Green Ecological Oilfield” program. Additionally, CNOOC Uganda continues to invest in social infrastructure, including equipping schools, health centers, and community facilities, thereby improving access to education, healthcare, and clean water.

Officials added that this first rice harvest is an addition to these achievements and reaffirms CNOOC Uganda’s partnership with communities to deliver lasting economic and social development.