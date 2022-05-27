Kikuube district councilors censure executive committee members

Kikuube, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of district councilors in Kikuube have tabled a motion to censure three members of the District Executive Committee-DEC over allegations of corruption and forgery.

The motion to censure Vincent Alpha Opio, the district Vice-Chairperson, the Secretary for works, and Nicholas Kiiza, the Secretary for Production and natural resources was moved by Ruth Kobusinge, the district female councilor for Buhimba sub-county during a council sitting at the district headquarters on Thursday.

According to Kobusinge, the members have been collecting money from applicants applying for various jobs in the district promising to help them secure jobs in vain. She says they have received several complaints from members of the public pinning the trio for extorting money from them in exchange for jobs.

They also accuse the leaders of allegedly forging a document that was demanding the transfer of the Kikuube Resident District Commissioner-RDC Amlan Tumusiime and attached their signatures to the document without their consent.

However, there was a heated debate between the aggrieved councilors and the LCV Chairperson Peter Banura who said the motion was improper since his office received the censure motion on Wednesday.

According to standard rules of procedure, before a motion of censure and removal from office is brought to council, it shall be subjected to technical and legal compliance in accordance with local government guidelines.

He further contends that the Local Government Act states the censure motion will not be debated until the expiry of 14 days after the petition is sent to the chairperson.

He demanded the petitioners wait for the 14 days as he seeks legal and technical guidance then he will be able to respond to the petitioners’ motion.

Alex Byensi, the LCV Councilor for Kabwoya upper who is also one of the petitioners protested Banura’s submission saying they were within the law. He says they have first to move the motion and sign for it before the clerk to the council then refers it to the 14 days.

The councilors unanimously supported Byensi’s submission prompting the district council speaker to allow them to table the motion.

Christopher Nkalu, the Kikuube District Council Speaker allowed the aggrieved councilors to table the motion to the clerk of council Francis Abitegeka.

Vincent Alpha Opio, one of the accused DEC members denied the allegations saying they are aimed at tarnishing their image.

URN