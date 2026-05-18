Kigo residents say Among’s mansion was built in one year

Wakiso, Uganda | URN | Residents of Kakola-Mutungo Kigo in Makindye Ssabagabo Wakiso district say the multi-billion shilling mansion belonging to outgoing Speaker of the 11th Parliament, Anita Among, was built in less than two years.

One resident whose name URN has chosen not to reveal for his safety said the land was first owned by a Chinese investor, who sold to an unnamed buyer, and later purchased by Anita Among.

He added that neighboring plots were also acquired to expand the site once construction started. He said the multi-billion shilling mansion sits now on at least five acres.

“As far as we know, the land where the house sits was bought for seven billion shillings. But we don’t know how much has been paid to the other neighbors who sold their plots for the expansion,” said the source.

He further claimed that the mansion was built in under one year.

The source said residents didn’t know who had moved in until the Speaker’s convoy arrived.

On arrival, Among reportedly stood out, waving to the community. The source said that, unlike some other high-profile figures, the mansion’s security team has never mistreated or threatened anyone in the area.

“We’ve never had any problems with his security, and we haven’t heard anyone else complain. But we were shocked when army vehicles started arriving yesterday and dropped off soldiers who spent the night around the compound. More soldiers and police came again today and went inside. We’ve only heard that they’re carrying out a search, but we don’t know much about it,”

Christopher Muhwezi, another resident, questioned how a multi-billion-shilling mansion could be built in just one year.

He said if the money came from corruption and taxpayers’ funds were stolen to finance it, then the law should take its course. “As an ordinary citizen, hearing that someone can buy land for 7 trillion shillings and put up a mansion that size makes it clear how deeply some people have plundered this country,” Muhwezi said.

He said that if President Museveni is serious about taking action against corrupt officials in his government, Ugandans would like to see even the most powerful figures held accountable.

As of 7:00 PM, the joint security task force was still searching the Kigo residence. The operation began Sunday afternoon, following an earlier search at Among’s Kampala home on Macknon Street in Nakasero.

The Speaker’s lawyers have also arrived, but they had not been granted access to the residence by the time of filing this report.

Sources close to the investigations say further searches are planned for her properties in Ntinda and Bukedde as the probe into alleged illicit enrichment, corruption, and money laundering expands.