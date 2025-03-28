Kigezi leaders, media mourn Shaka Ssali

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s media fraternity and leaders in Kigezi region are mourning the death of Shaka Ssali, a renowned journalist and former host of Voice of America’s popular program Straight Talk Africa. Shaka Ssali passed away in Virginia, USA, on Thursday, according to his close relative Alex Magezi Kanuga.

Born in Mwanjari in the Southern Division, Kabale Municipality, Shaka Ssali 69, has been the face of Straight Talk Africa for more than 20 years, where he hosted African leaders, citizens and analysts about critical issues and discussions about democracy, governance and development in the African continent.

Amama Mbabazi, former Prime Minister and resident of Karubeizi village in Kihihi sub county, Kanungu district, posted on his social media X (formery twitter) handle, describing Shaka as an exceptional journalist and a dedicated advocate for Africa “I’m deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend, Dr Shaka Ssali. A man of remarkable courage, vision, and resilience, Shaka was an exceptional journalist and a dedicated advocate for Africa. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. The world has lost a true giant. Rest well, comrade,” says Mbabazi in a statement.

Dr.Ruhakana Rugunda, President Museveni’s Envoy for Special Duties and former Prime Minister, noted that Shaka was his friend from childhood and recalling how they worked in the gardens, attended meetings, read newspapers and discussed political issues. “We have learnt with deep sorrow the passing of our brother and comrade Shaka Ssali. Shaka was a childhood friend among other youth in Kabale. As young men, we would work in the gardens, attend meetings, read newspapers and discuss political issues”, says Rugunda in a statement.

Andrew Agaba, Station Manager of Voice of Kigezi radio, says that Shaka will be remembered for playing a big role in connecting Voice of Kigezi and Voice of America through Straight Talk Africa, which Voice of Kigezi also rebroadcasts.

Agaba also says that Shaka will be remembered for inspiring other journalists, including him.

Justus Tindyebwa, a veteran journalist with Uganda Broadcasting Corporation-UBC, narrates that he intensified his friendship with Shaka in 1963 during his secondary school vacation as they discussed international issues, especially Northern Rhodesia’s Unilateral Declaration of Independence (UDI) by Ian Smith (Now Zimbabwe). Tindyebwa also narrates that Shaka was later expelled from Kigezi College Butobere in senior two and later joined the army of Dr.Milton Obote I, where he was sent to Tanzania for training and graduated at the rank of lieutenant.

Tindyebwa says that despite Shaka being at the rank of lieutenant, their friendship did not fade.

Tindyebwa also says that Shaka will be remembered for being a self-motivated man and knowledgeable about what he does.

Sam Arineitwe, Central Division LCIII Chairman in Kabale municipality, says that Kigezi people were proud of Shaka as a pillar because he made the district known globally.

Robert Kakuru Byamugisha, Executive Director for Kick Corruption out of Uganda (KICK-U), says that Shaka will be remembered for being professional while doing his work.

The family is yet to release the burial program.

