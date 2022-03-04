Kigezi dairy farmers demand uniform milk prices

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dairy farmers in Kigezi sub-region are demanding for government intervention to make milk prices uniform.

Currently, the price of milk is 1,000-1,300 Shillings per litre. However, the prices are not stable.

When demand is low especially during the rainy season, the prices can drop up to 300 Shillings per litre, while when demand is high, the prices shoot up to 2,000 Shillings per litre.

However, these unstable prices have left farmers challenged. Farmers argue that in a period when prices are very low, they hardly cover their input costs. They say this can be solved when the government sets uniform prices.

John Nyakiire, a dairy farmer from Kitumba sub-county, Kabale district says that due to weather pattern changes, prices of milk tend to rise or fall. Nyakiire says that in a period when prices are low, farmers pocket less hence making losses.

He says that the government should determine the prices of milk so that farmers don’t always make losses.

Benjamin Turyahikayo, the chairperson of Kigezi Dairy Farmers Association says that fluctuated prices of milk have always affected dairy farmers and left them uncertain about how much they are going to reap. Turyahikayo says that in a period when prices are low, farmers struggle to meet the running costs of farms like renovation.

Hope Tukamushaba, a dairy farmer from Kyanamira sub-county in Kabale district, and Edith Rubereti, a dairy farmer from Bubaare sub-county in Rubanda district want the government to set uniform prices of milk since prices of inputs remain stable.

Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister for Information Communication Technology (ICT) and National Guidance advises dairy farmers to embrace value addition and produce other milk products like yogurt, ghee, and cheese.

Frank Tumwebaze, Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries says that the government through National Agriculture Advisory Services (NAADS) will consider equipping farmers with milk processing equipment worth 600 Million Shillings if they show the interest in promoting value addition.

