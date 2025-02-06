Kibirige holds onto lead; Kamulindwa, Akope and Rugumayo within striking range

🟥 Leaderboard – Day Two🏌🏿‍♀

⚪ Marvin Kibirige 68 72 – 140

⚪ David Kamulindwa 71 71 -142

🟢 Deo Akope 71 74 – 145

🟢 Ronald Rugumayo 68 77 – 145

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & UGC MEDIA | Marvin Kibirige and David Kamulindwa have shown that they are in title winning mood at the ongoing inaugural Pearl of Africa Golf Series, meaning, the onus is now on the chasing pack of professionals to produce some magic on Day 3 or resign to watching a two-horse race on Day 4.

Kibirige and Kamulindwa enjoy a 5 and and 3 stroke lead over the chasing pack that is led by legends Deo Akope and Ronald Rugumayo. Having the two lurking in the background against the on-form leaders, can result in some stunning golf — every fan’s dream.

All indications are however that dislodging Kibirige will not be easy, as he ended Thursday by showing a glimpse of the composure he is capable of producing in the final two days at Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Kitante.

Overnight leader Kibirige hit a thunderous drive of 360 yards on the 18th to land in the most desirable part of the fairway. With the pin placed at the back of the green, he had every reason to attack the flag. Given how close the Pearl of Africa Series are, it is likely that the competition will be decided by the narrowest of margins.

Kibirige took his time, read the conditions and distance before lofting the ball to within two metres of the pin. He had work to do, but he duly read the perfect line before rolling his putt for birdie. That putter gave him a level round of 72 to leave him two strokes ahead of Kamulindwa who maintained the one-under 71 he played on the opening day.

For Rugumayo, the day couldn’t have gone more horribly. His struggles on the par5s were highlighted with a triple-bogey on the 13th but he is five shots off the pace. He is by no means out of contention and considering that he will have a close eye on the pressure trio of Kibirige, Kamulindwa and Akope.

Day three is moving day and after the cut was confirmed at eleven-over, the professionals will be fighting to climb up the leaderboard to move into the money places. Some of the names that missed the cut are Vincent Byamukama, Hussein Bagalana, Herman Mutaawe, Saidi Mawa and Canary Kabise.

Among the prominent names who made it to day three include Philip Kasozi, Abraham Ainamani, Grace Kasango, Irene Nakalembe, Adolf Muhumuza, Becca Mwanja and Davis Kato.

In the amateurs, John Musimenta had a rough second day after he carded a five-over 77. He got a triple-bogey on the par-4 16th. But so commanding is Musimenta’s lead at Uganda Golf Cub that after his day two wobbles, he remains with a seven-shot lead at the top.

Ronny Okoti and Ibrahim Ssemakula are a distant second and third. It would take a collapse of Devon Loch proportions to deny Musimenta victory.

The Pearl of Africa series were started by Dr Edward Nyatia, the chairman, and golf enthusiast Juliet Anena with the aim of elevating the quality of golf in the country for the professionals and elite amateurs.

Dr Nyatiais already impressed by the response golfers, enthusiasts of the game and well-wishers have given to the inaugural event. “When we hatched the idea, we didn’t know how it would go but we are glad that we have reached here and the sky is the limit,” he remarked.

The UGC leg is the first of the series with Entebbe set to be the next hosts. Lugazi will be the final leg in June, two months before the Uganda Open. The professionals are playing for a kitty of Shs20m while the amateurs will share Shs5m.

Professionals scoreboard

POS NAME R1 R2 R3 R4 GROSS TTP 1 MARVIN KIBIRIGE 68 72 140 -4 2 DAVID KAMULINDWA 71 71 142 -2 T3 DEO AKOPE 71 74 145 1 T3 RONALD RUGUMAYO 68 77 145 1 T5 OPIO ONITO 76 70 146 2 T5 RODELL GAITA 70 76 146 2 7 IRENE NAKALEMBE 71 76 147 3 T8 GRACE KASANGO 77 71 148 4 T8 SAMUEL KATO 74 74 148 4 T8 PHILLIP KASOZI 72 76 148 4 11 TOM JINGO 70 79 149 5 12 ABRAHAM AINAMANI 78 72 150 6 T13 MACKIE NASSER 78 73 151 7 T13 EMMA OGWANG 76 75 151 7 T13 BRIAN MWESIGWA 73 78 151 7 T16 RONALD OTILE 75 77 152 8 T16 BECCA MWANJA 74 78 152 8 T16 RICHARD BAGUMA 74 78 152 8 19 HERMAN D. MUTEBI 73 80 153 9 T20 DAVIS KATO 81 74 155 11 T20 RONALD BUKENYA 79 76 155 11 T20 BULHAN MATOVU 79 76 155 11 T20 ADOLF MUHUMUZA 76 79 155 11 T20 ASHRAF BAGALANA 75 80 155 11 MISSED CUT 25 HUSSEIN BAGALANA 79 77 156 12 26 HERMAN MUTAWE 78 78 156 12 27 ABBEY BAGALANA 76 81 157 13 28 FLAVIA NAMAKULA 80 78 158 14 29 VINCENT BYAMUKAMA 77 81 158 14 30 GERALD KABUYE 77 81 158 14

DAY 3 DRAW

TIME NAME TIME NAME 8:00 1 ASHRAF BAGALANA 9:30 1 EDWIN BAGUMA 2 ADOLF MUHUMUZA 2 ROBERT MABANO 3 BULHAN MATOVU 3 SALLEH KALEMA 4 RONALD BUKENYA 4 BERNA MUSANABERA 8:10 1 DAVIS KATO 9:40 1 PAUL NUWABGABA 2 HERMAN D. MUTEBI 2 ROGERS BYARUHANGA 3 RICHARD BAGUMA 3 PAUL NDYAGUMA 4 BECCA MWANJA 4 JOEL NAGABA 8:20 1 RONALD OTILE 9:50 1 BRIAN MUGISHA 2 BRIAN MWESIGWA 2 MUSA KIRYA 3 EMMA OGWANG 3 BRIAN MUGABE 4 MACKIE NASSER 4 WINNIE MUSUYA 8:30 1 ABRAHAM AINAMANI 10:00 1 TOKO MOSHI 2 TOM JINGO 2 PATRICK MUBIRU 3 PHILLIP KASOZI 3 PIUS OMARA 4 SAMUEL KATO 4 DIANA NAMBALIRWA 8:40 1 GRACE KASANGO 10:10 1 JOSEPH KIMANI 2 RODELL GAITA 2 IVAN J. SEKULIMA 3 OPIO ONITO 3 WALTER TUKAHIIRWA 4 IRENE NAKALEMBE 4 JOYCE KISEMBO 8:50 1 RONALD RUGUMAYO 10:20 1 GODFREY KAMBALE 2 DEO AKOPE 2 SAMUEL BAZAALE 3 DAVID KAMULINDWA 3 AGGREY MUTAKA 4 MARVIN KIBIRIGE 4 HARRIET KITAKA 9:00 1 ABDALLAH KAKOOZA 10:30 1 PAUL HABYARIMANA 2 SAUL KUSEMERERWA 2 PETER TUMUSIIME 3 NERIMA SHAMINAH 3 ROBERT KATO 4 JUDITH KOMUGISHA 9:10 1 JOSEPH BAGABO 10:40 1 JOSEPH KANOLERA 2 BRIAN RWABWOGO 2 DENNIS KABARIRA 3 IGNATIOUS TWESIGYE 3 COSMAS OCITTI 4 HILLARY BAMULINDE 4 IAN KALEMA 9:20 1 JOEL KAHUMA 10:50 1 GILBERT ASIIMWE 2 BRUCE AIJUKA 2 ERNEST RUKUNDO 3 HARSSHITHA LOGANATHAN 3 MOSES MATSIKO 4 GLORIA NANYONGA 4 SHASHANK GADRE

*******

RELATED STORY