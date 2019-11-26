Kenya’s Media Council, FAO, to rollout climate change curricula in the region

Kampala, Uganda | Isaac Khisa | Medic Council of Kenya and its partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations plan to start training practising journalists on effects of climate change across the East African region, according to its Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Programmes Manager, Victor Bwire.

Bwire, who spoke at the Kenya Science Journalists Congress at Sai Rock Hotel in Mombasa on Nov.18, said the

training will target at least 60 practising journalists in Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia early next year, as it is also

incorporated into higher institutions of learning curricula across the region.

This development, however, is subject to the Council’s conclusion of the curriculum development on climate

change reporting which is currently underway.

Bwire revealed that the Council is working with Makerere University and is in the process of sending its team to

the Ethiopian Capital of Addis Ababa for discussion with the various stakeholders about the new development

intended to arm journalists with climate change knowledge.

Cromwel Busolo, a lecturer at the Department of Meteorology at the University of Nairobi and one of the

participants in the new initiative, said the new curriculum will consist of five modules that includes among others;

introduction to climate change and its key drivers, climate change monitoring and protection, global climate

change issues, how to tell a story and economics of climate change.

“The fact is that you (journalist) are already doing well enough but concentrating more on what has already

happened rather than the process or the opportunities that comes up with the climate change,” he said.

This development comes at the time reports indicates that the East Africa experienced a warming of up to 1°C

during the last century, and the model projections for future warming range from an increase of 2°C to 4°C or

more by 2100.

So far, there is evidence of retreating glaciers, along with increased frequency and intensity of droughts, floods,

heat waves and landslides across the region.

For instance, the ice cap on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania has significantly melted as has a large portion of the ice

cap on the Rwenzori Mountains in Uganda yet are important sources of water for the communities living on the

slopes of the mountains.

Their disappearance, means that there will be a significant negative impacts on the lives and livelihoods of rural

communities (especially) and urban centres that rely on water from the ecosystems as the water stress will lead to

increasingly poor livelihoods and rising mortality rates due to increasing water-borne diseases, malnutrition and

burden on women and children.