Kenyan peace actors want armed cattle rustlers shot

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A group of peace actors in Turkana and Pokot counties in Kenya have asked the Uganda army to shot and kill any armed Pokot or Turkana pastoralists who cross to steal animals in Uganda.

The peace actors made the declaration on Friday in Lokiriama at the cross border elders meeting.

Hosea Ekiyeyes, a Turkana elder and the district peace chairman of Turkana South said shoot and kill method would be the only solution to eliminate indiscipline among the Turkana and Pokot pastoralists who have refused to stop rustling cattle from their neighbouring districts including Uganda.

He said the move would also help to awaken up the Kenya government that has failed to disarm the Turkana and the Pokot cattle rustlers who have killed hundreds of people and rendering them homeless.

“We have had several peace meetings with these two communities including the Karimojong of Uganda but the Karimojong have become peaceful after they were disarmed by Uganda government but the major challenge now is our community the Turkana and the Pokot who are still armed and our Kenya government is silent,” he said.

John Epuke, another peace leader for Loima location in Turkana said the continuous raiding by the Kenyan armed pastoralists will affect east African development and appeal Kenya government to disarm the Turkana and the Pokot pastoralists the way Uganda disarmed the Karimojong who are now peaceful.

“I think it’s our Kenya government which doesn’t like peace because we have called on our Kenya government to disarm our Turkana and Pokot pastoralists but nothing has been done,” he said.

Emmanuel Imana, the Turkana peace Ambassador and also advisor to the Turkana governor said disarming the Turkana and Pokots of Kenya the way Uganda did to Karimojong, was the only solution to bring development between Uganda and Kenya.

“We are talking of East African development but Uganda and Kenya may not realize it, as long as these two communities are not peaceful, “he said.

Joseph Lots, a peace leader for Rupa sub county in Moroto district challenged Kenya to disarm the Turkana and the Pokot pastoralists if the two communities are to benefit from the east African community.

“What type of peace are we talking about when our neighbours the Turkana and Pokot of Kenya are all moving freely with their guns, “he asked.

Helen Pulkol, the Resident District Commissioner Moroto appealed to the two pastoralists communities to live as brothers and sisters who are under Ateker cluster.

“We should learn to co-exist and share resources available without fighting each other,” She said.

*****

URN