Kenyan coach keeps faith with CHAN squad for World Cup qualifiers

NAIROBI, KENYA | Xinhua | Kenya’s soccer head coach Benni McCarthy has retained faith in most of the players he used in the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in the squad for the forthcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The South African boss led the Harambee Stars to the quarter-finals of the tournament, Kenya is co-hosting alongside Tanzania and Uganda in their first appearance at the competition.

CHAN is designed for players featuring in their local leagues, and after a performance that galvanized the nation, McCarthy has decided to promote the bulk of the players he used to the senior team.

The only notable omission that features 13 players from his CHAN team is forward Austin Odhiambo, who scored twice as Kenya topped Group A that had Morocco, DR Congo, Angola and Zambia.

Odhiambo did not feature in Stars’ final two CHAN games, the last pool match against Zambia and their quarter-final exit on penalties to Madagascar.

Local reports suggest the Gor Mahia FC striker has fallen out with McCarthy, having emerged as the huge star as Stars beat DR Congo 1-0 before drawing 1-1 with Angola in their opening two games.

Kenya plays the Gambia and Seychelles on Sept. 5 and 9 in that order as the World Cup qualifiers take center stage following the conclusion of CHAN on Saturday.

Both games are set for Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, with Stars seeking to bridge the yawning 10-point gap between them and Group F leader Cote d’Ivoire.

McCarthy has also handed Job Ochieng, 22, who plays for Spanish second division side Real Sociedad B, his first call-up to the senior side.

Experienced forward Michael Olunga continues to lead the squad as captain, with another seasoned defender, Eric Ouma, dropped altogether.

The top team in each group qualifies directly for the World Cup that will be co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The four best runners-up from the nine groups will feature in two one-off semifinals, and the winner of the mini tournament in this second round will participate in the FIFA Play-Off Tournament.

Africa has nine slots in the expanded 48-team World Cup and an extra place in the intercontinental play-off.

Cote d’Ivoire leads Group F on 16 points, one ahead of Gabon, with Burundi third on 10.

Kenya (six), Gambia (four) and Seychelles, who are yet to register a point round off the standings. ■