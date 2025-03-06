Kenyan Ambassador to meet Muhoozi over controversial newspaper article

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kenyan Ambassador to Uganda, Joash Maangi, is set to meet with Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Muhoozi Kainerugaba to address concerns over a recent article published by Kenya’s Standard newspaper.

The ambassador disclosed this during an event he co-hosted on Wednesday evening while speaking with Uganda’s State Minister for Youth and Children’s Affairs, Balaam Barugahara, who is known to be close to Muhoozi

In a conversation overheard by our reporter, the ambassador expressed regret over the publication and emphasized the need for dialogue. “I am meeting the CDF tomorrow; we will talk about it. Unfortunately, it happened,” he told Balaam.

The ambassador described the Standard article as “unfortunate and very bad” and expressed hope for a constructive dialogue to ease tensions. He noted that the meeting was likely to take place on Thursday.

At one point, the two stepped away from the crowd for a brief private conversation. The discussion appeared serious, with Balaam doing most of the talking while the ambassador listened attentively, occasionally nodding and at times lowering his head in contemplation. The conversation lasted for about five minutes.

The Standard article in question referred to General Muhoozi as a “Four-Star Brat,” sparking backlash from the Ugandan general and his supporters, some of whom even suggested staging protests at the Kenyan High Commission in Kampala.

The report also criticized Muhoozi’s use of social media, particularly the X platform, noting that his posts were contributing to diplomatic tensions in the region. It included an explainer on why Muhoozi, whom they referred to as a “tweeting General,” could potentially fuel anger and division in the ongoing talks regarding the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The article argued that his outspoken and unfiltered remarks on regional affairs could be perceived as inflammatory, possibly complicating diplomatic negotiations and straining Uganda’s relations with neighboring countries.

“Leaders in the East African region are pushing hard to bring peace in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), but their efforts could be frustrated because of the fire being fueled by the head of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba,” the article noted.

Two days ago, ChimpReports, an online news outlet, reported that the Kenyan diplomat had been seeking a meeting with General Muhoozi over the matter, highlighting the growing diplomatic concerns surrounding the publication.

URN