Kenya stuns CHAN giant Morocco to put a foot into quarterfinals

NAIROBI, KENYA | Xinhua | Debutant Kenya claimed its second upset at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) when the tournament co-host defeated two-time winner Morocco 1-0 on Sunday in the Kenyan capital, despite playing the entire second half with 10 men.

The victory put Kenya on the verge of a historic quarterfinal appearance, while Morocco’s hopes of advancing now hinge on its final two group matches.

The Atlas Lions, who opened with a 2-0 win over Angola in Group A, created the first clear chance inside 10 minutes when Riahi’s header hit the post and was cleared off the line.

Spurred on by the home crowd and despite having just 37 percent possession, Kenya took the lead three minutes before halftime when Ogam scored with a stylish finish.

The final whistle confirmed not only a famous win for Kenya but one of the biggest shocks in CHAN history, as the co-host reached seven points from its first three matches.

A victory over Zambia in its final group game on Aug. 17 would secure Kenya the top spot in the group, while even a draw could be enough to advance.

With three points from two matches, Morocco needs to beat Zambia on Aug. 14 to keep its title defense alive. ■