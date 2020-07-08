KCCA suspends taxi park charges

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA has suspended several fees levied in taxi parks.

The charges include entry fees for each taxi that range between 1,000 to 4500 shillings, loading fees of 3,000 to 20,000 shillings for each taxi and daily welfare fees ranging between 20,000 and 50,000 shillings.

Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs Minister Betty Amongi, says that the suspension takes effect on Thursday. She explains that they have received complaints from several taxi operators about the exorbitant charges.

According to Amongi, the suspension will last for a month as KCCA works with taxi operators to resolve the matter.

She also says that stage fees of two million shillings levied on taxi operators joining the parks are also suspended. She also ordered leaders of parks not to withdraw money from their welfare accounts during this suspension period to permit for proper evaluation of the program.

Amongi also says that there have been complaints against owners of some private taxi parks over excessive charging.

Amongi says they entered a Memorandum of Understanding with private taxi owners in which they agreed that each taxi should be charged only a maximum of 3,500 shillings a day to operate. KCCA has eight gazetted taxi parks that include those sitting on private land like Namayiba, Kisenyi and Namirembe parks.

Richard Kiyaga the chairman Entebbe stage says that KCCA should not suspend the fees.

He explains that they use the welfare money and loading fees to buy water and sanitizers to use in the parks and also help their colleagues facing challenges.

Moses Birungi the Spokesperson of Kampala Operational Taxi Stages Association KOTSA says that the fees are voluntary and go back to the contributors.

The money collected especially welfare fees are used to pay wages to leaders who carry out coordination activities at the stage. The leaders are also drivers who serve stipulated terms. It is also used to purchase taxis as a group investment.

