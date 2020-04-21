KCCA reopens four markets at Kalerwe

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority– KCCA has reopened four of the 13 markets at Kalerwe following their closure on April 3rd, 2020.

The Kampala Affairs Minister, Betty Amongi ordered the closure of the markets for failure to maintain the four meter physical distancing as directed by the president to control the spread of the deadly oronavircus.

Vendors were given two days to organise themselves before the markets are reopened. The vendors immediately started cleaning and spacing their stalls.

On April 9th, a team of KCCA officials led by the Executive Director, Eng. Andrew Kitaka inspected the markets and said they were still disorganised.

On Monday morning, the KCCA Acting Executive Director, Andrew Kitaka inspected the markets and reopened Kajubi, Muluya, Freedom and Bivamuntuuyo markets.

Kitaka said the markets had successfully created spaces and were clean. He also urged the remaining markets to complete works and call KCCA for inspection before they can reopen.

When markets were closed, vendors accelerated efforts to improve their stalls and reduced the number of stalls by more than half. Others that previously used umbrellas put up proper shelters comprising iron sheets and timber pillars.

They also cleared the markets of garbage and unwanted material that made the place untidy. Bivamuntuuyo market painted all its stalls and cleaned the cemented floor.

James Kaana, one of the market leaders said they are now ready to resume work, adding that vendors will now operate in shifts.

Muluya market also reduced the number of stalls and covered the remaining ones with carpets.

Kitaka has urged the reopened markets to maintain the spacing and hygiene.

Markets yet to complete re-arrangement of their stalls include Ssemuguwa, Farmers Hill and Ssennoga. Kitaka told them to complete within two to three days.

The Kawempe Division Mayor, Emmanuel Sserunjogi thanked KCCA for reopening the markets and urged vendors to abide by government guidlines to avoid future closure.

He said they would maintain an earlier taskforce created by market leaderships to ensure that all markets abid by the set guidelines.

The vendors and leaders of opened markets thanked KCCA for opening their market saying now vendors can get back to their work places.

URN