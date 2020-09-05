KCCA minister Benna Namugwanya loses Mubende NRM party ticket

Mubende, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The State Minister in Charge of Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA, Benna Namugwanya has lost the NRM primary elections for the Mubende Woman parliamentary race.

She was defeated by Hope Grannier Nakazibwe who garnered 51, 920 votes against Namugwanya’s 18,894 votes while Sarah Lukomera trailed in the race with 15,927 votes.

Nakazibwe was declared the winner by the Mubende District NRM Registrar, Moses Kiberu. She thanked the voters for voting for her despite attempts by her rivals to bribe them.

Meanwhile, Kiberu didn’t tally the votes from the newly created Buwekula South Constituency following of complaints raised by some of the candidates.

William Ndooli Museveni and Edward Gamba contested tallying of the votes in the late hours of the night and demanded that the exercise be conducted during the day. The contested against Fred Tumwesigye.

The duo also demanded for fresh polls citing a number of mishaps during the elections. However, Kiberu objected to their demands and promised to tally the results this morning.

********

URN