KCCA leisure park dilapidated, 700 million fountain vandalized

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kampala Capital City Authority – KCCA leisure park opposite Watoto church along Kampala road is in bad shape.

The Shillings 700 million water fountain erected in the park in 2013 is no more, while the concrete benches in the park have developed cracks.

The former KCCA Executive Director Jennifer Musisi opened the leisure park in 2013 as one of the city beautification project.

However, just a year after the construction of the park, unknown people vandalized the fountain. Musisi blamed the mess on insecurity in the area.

However while in the previous incident only the mortar was taken, the stone walls, light spaces and digital advertising screen have all been vandalized.

Daniel Nuweabine, KCCA spokesperson says the authority has not yet decided to repair the fountain.

He says the Physical Planning committee shall take a decision on the matter. He however says they will deploy security in the leisure park once the fountain is restored.

Apart from vandalism, the concrete benches in the park have also developed cracks due to neglect. The park is also often dirty with bottles and polythene bags littered everywhere.

Joshua Muwanguzi, a resident of Kibuye Mujuko zone is one of the people who use the park whenever he needs to rest when he comes to town.

Muwanguzi says KCCA should renovate the park to give the city a good look. He says as it stands now, the park is less attractive to people and might not serve its purpose until it is rehabilitated.

Our reporter found John Acidu from Arua meeting a friend at the park. Acidu who says he uses the park often when he comes to Kampala asked KCCA to enforce proper garbage disposal in the park such that users do not litter the place.

Amon Junior Rukundo from Kibuli, Kisuggu also complained about the poor sanitation in the park and asked KCCA to always clean it and enforce good waste disposal in the park.

He also said the security in the park is compromised by thugs who sit in there for longer hours and indirectly scare off would-be users.

