KCCA defeats Busoga united 4:0

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | KCCA FC has defeated Busoga United FC in the Uganda Premier League at a game played at the Njeru based FUFA technical center.

Sadat Anaku scored a hat-trick in the 2nd minute, 55th and 75th minute respectively whereas, Charles Lwanga sealed his club’s win after scoring the fourth goal in the 86th minute of the game.

KCCA’s Assistant Coach, Jackson Magera attributes their win to hard work and consistency exhibited by the respective players.

“We had initially begun off the game with a 4-4-2 style which was a bit more defensive but we came back for the second half with a 3-3-4 style that enabled us to earn more than three goals in a row, all this is attributed to the players’ versatility and willingness to perform better,” he says.

Magera adds that his club will strive hard to ensure that, players exhibit exceptional football skills required to earn them this season’s title.

Busoga United’s assistant coach, Fred Lumu blames their loss on laxity by the players.

“After earning five points in three consecutive draws, the boys thought that all was well and they relaxed on their urge to fight their way out of the relegation zone,” he says.

