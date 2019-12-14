Kaweesi murder suspects preach forgiveness

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Muslim community in Uganda has been asked to unite and support Muslims who remain incarcerated.

This call was made on Friday during special thanksgiving prayers organized by the suspects implicated in the murder of the late AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi held at Madiina Mosque in Kasubi, Kampala.

During the prayers led by Imam Shafik Kasujja, one of the suspects, asked the Muslim community to have a heart of forgiveness adding that those who forgive will always have their sins forgiven by God.

The other suspects are: Joshua Kyambadde alias Abdurahman, Higenyi Noordin Aramathan, Bruhan Balyejusa, Abdul Rashid Mbaziira. Jibril Kalyango, Yusuf Mugerwa and Yusuf Nyanzi.

Kasujja observed that no human being should pass judgement to a fellow human being for doing bad, but rather forgive and pray that God passes his judgment.

Kasujja, who was released from Luzira prison with six others on bail in October after spending two and a half years on remand, says that Muslims need to unite.

Kyambadde equally narrated that when they were in Luzira they saw a number of people especially Muslims who are suffering.

He also said that they are leaving in fear of being re-arrested.

Anthony Wameli, the suspects’ lawyer pledged his commitment to follow up the cases of the two suspects Noordin and Mbazira who are still in jail.

