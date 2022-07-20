KAVC international volleyball back with Sh70m boost from NSSF

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The KAVC International tournament is back next month, boosted by a Sh70 million sponsorship package from title sponsor, the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

The prestigious international tournament was last held in 2019, after a forced hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is scheduled for 5th to the 7th of August at the Lugogo indoor stadium and National Hockey grounds.

“We believe that sports are a very important platform through which the youth can be empowered to channel their energy productively towards activities that can help them better prepare for their future. This is thus a very exciting occasion as we get to rejuvenate the spirits of the many participants and lovers of the sport who have spent almost two years with little to no sports tournaments,” said Victor Karamagi, Public Relations Manager, NSSF.

This edition will be the tournament’s 24th edition, and will also mark 12 years since NSSF joined as a sponsor.

Kampala Amateur Volleyball Club (KAVC) President, Hamza Lubwama promised a grand return to the tournament with over 30 teams from East and Central Africa anticipated to participate.

“To date, 10 teams from Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi and Rwanda have confirmed their attendance and participation and we are still expecting more. This is a testament to the growth that the tournament has experienced over the last 24 years, and a sign of better times ahead,” Lubwama said.

During the 2019 edition, Nkumba overcame Ndejje to win the ladies’ title, while Kenya’s Homegrown beat Burundi’s Gacosmos to take home the men’s title, both clubs walking away with $2,500 in prize money.

Lubwama further appreciated NSSF for its commitment to the tournament, its players and fans over the years, both through cash donations and other forms of support.

He added that the sponsorship will be used to support the ongoing preparations for the tournament such as hiring competition venues, purchasing of technical equipment and publicity.

“The NSSF KAVC tournament exposes Ugandan volleyball players to the international volleyball scene by giving them a platform to showcase their talents, facing off with players and teams from across the region. Our continued support is a demonstration of the commitment of Fund to the development of sports in Uganda, among various youth initiatives supported by NSSF,” Karamagi added.

Several Ugandan players have used the tournament as a launchpad for international sports careers, such as Daudi Okello in Turkey and Cuthbert Malinga playing for Marek Union-Ivkoni in Bulgaria, Sharon Amito with UTB-Rwanda and Ronald Kitusi and Emma Kato who play for Kirehe Club in Rwanda.

“We are very proud of the Ugandan athletes and sportspeople that have been recognised for their immense talent through this tournament and then gone on to raise our flag high on the international stage. For us, this is yet another way through which we show more and more Ugandans that a professional career in sports is possible while encouraging all those in the sports fraternity to adopt a savings culture to secure their future.” Karamagi said.