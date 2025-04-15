Katwe thug says he was ‘on duty’, admits to stealing mzungu’s mobile phone

DCI Launches Manhunt for Muggers After Scottish National Is Attacked

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Directorate of Crime Intelligence (DCI), in collaboration with Katwe Police Division, has launched an operation to crack down on a gang of street muggers following an attack on a Scottish national in Kampala. Uganda Radio Network has learnt that the victim, whose identity was not disclosed, was mugged over the weekend and his mobile phone, valued at UGX 7 million, was among the items stolen.

Acting on the report, DCI initiated a spontaneous hunt that led to the arrest of one suspect, identified as Kirengwe. CCTV footage obtained through coordination with the Katwe policing division helped trace his movements after the robbery. He was eventually apprehended in Nateete and taken to Katwe Police Station for interrogation.

During questioning, Kirengwe admitted to stealing the Scottish national’s phone and revealed details about his gang. “It is true I stole the Mzungu’s phone, but I was on duty,” Kirengwe reportedly told detectives. “I work with seven others, and Ali is our top commander, deputized by Santosi. Some of my colleagues stay in Bulenga and others in Salama.”

Following his confession, police ordered Kirengwe to lead them to his colleagues’ hideouts. The first stop was Kikaaya Zone in Bulenga, where residents confirmed that the suspect is part of a group that has been terrorizing the area. “This man and his group have made our life very difficult,” said a resident, Stella. “They attack people as early as 7 pm. Yesterday, they attacked a young woman and robbed her. She was left for dead.”

Despite the breakthrough, police were unable to arrest other members of the gang, who are believed to have fled after learning of Kirengwe’s arrest.

A boda boda rider also came forward, claiming he was robbed by the same gang on Sunday evening. “I thought they were passengers. One stopped me, then another joined. Within a minute, they were five. They robbed me of UGX 400,000 and threatened to cut me into pieces,” he said.

Kirengwe later led officers to Salama, where he said two of his colleagues—Segawa and Kitto—reside.

Police found their rented room locked, but after breaking the padlock, several machetes and knives suspected to be used in robberies were recovered. The swift police response to the attack on a foreign national has sparked concern among Ugandans, many of whom question why similar urgency isn’t shown when locals report being robbed of phones or laptops.

****

URN