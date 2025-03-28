Katumba Wamala Murder Case: Suspect collapses in court

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The International Crimes Division of the High Court was forced to adjourn the hearing of a case involving six suspects accused of attempting to murder Works Minister Katumba Wamala, after one of the suspects, Ramathan Abdulaziz Dunku, suddenly collapsed in the dock during the session.

A panel of four judges, chaired by Susan Okalany, had convened to hear evidence from witnesses when Dunku fell ill. The other judges who were part of the panel include Justice Richard Wejuli Wabwire, Lady Justice Winifred Nabisinde and Vincent Wagona.

Justice Okalany ordered a 10-minute recess to allow prison authorities to assist Dunku. However, Dunku resisted being carried out of the dock.

Upon resuming, Justice Okalany ordered that Dunku should undergo a medical examination by prison authorities and other relevant medical professionals.

She directed the prison to furnish the Court a report on Dunku’s condition and treatment at the next hearing on April 24.

The prosecution, through Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Lino Anguzu and Senior State Attorney Marion Ben Bella, also requested an adjournment, citing the need to file a witness protection application to ensure the security of their witnesses. The court granted the request, warning that it would not accept further excuses.

The six suspects – Kagugube Mohammad, Walusimbi Kamada, Kisambira Silman, Abdul Aziz Ramathan Dunku, Habib Ramathan Marjan, and Wampa Muzaifa alias Kanaabe – face charges of terrorism, murder, attempted murder, aggravated robbery, supporting terrorist organizations, terrorism financing, and belonging to a terrorist organization.

Their arrest stems from an incident on June 1, 2021, at Kisasi in Nakawa division, which resulted in the murder of Gen. Katumba Wamala’s daughter Brenda Nantongo and his bodyguard Sergeant Haruna Kayondo. The suspects have been remanded back to Luzira prison until April 24, with the prosecution expected to present its first witness on that day.

The Prosecution alleges that the accused persons were involved in various crimes, including multiple murders and robberies committed at different locations.

The exhibits recovered during police searches include firearms, ammunition, motorcycles, hoods, ropes, and materials related to terrorism. The evidence also suggests that the recovered firearms were previously used in other high-profile murder cases.

*****

URN