Katosi townc seeking space to construct new fish shelter

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Katosi town council authorities are seeking for space to construct a new fish shelter.

The fishing business at the landing site has been affected by the rising water levels of Lake Victoria which has submerged the fish shelter.

The submerged shelter worth shillings 50 million is where fish from the boats is assembled before it is weighed, cleaned and loaded into trucks.

According to the Katosi Town Clerk Francis Kizito, traders selling fish to factories are currently not allowed to carry out fish business until a new shelter is constructed.

“Yes we have land but it is not near the lake which may make it expensive for the fishermen to carry fish from the boats to the shelter. So we are still negotiating with landlords with free space in the strategic locations” Kizito reveals.

The Secretary for Katosi landing site Fred Gonja notes that life is becoming hard for fishermen forcing many to abandon the business.

Gonja notes that all trucks are now grounded. Previously at least one loaded truck of about ten tones could leave the landing site after every two days.

Patrick Mboowa the Officer in Charge of Fisheries Protection Unit Mukono notes that they have impounded over 30 licensed boats involved in illegal activities during the lock down period. Immature fish and over 200 unauthorized fishing nets have been impounded and burnt.

Mboowa believes the suspension of normal fishing business due to the raising water levels is forcing many fishermen into such illegal activities.

Yahaya Kizito one of the fishermen wants the town council to set up a new shelter so that they resume business.

**********

URN