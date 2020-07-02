Katete OC under probe for extortion

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Charles Kyazze, the Officer in Charge of Katete police post in Mbarara district is being probed over allegations of extorting money from people accused of defying the night time curfew.

The officer is being implicated by residents and local leaders in Katete trading center of extorting between Shillings 20,000 and Shillings 200,000 from his victims.

The curfew time runs from 7:0 pm to 6:30 am each day. Shaban Nuru says that he was arrested around 6:30 pm by officers from Katete police post for violating the curfew.

The officers reportedly tasked him to pay Shillings 25,000 to regain his freedom.

Yusuf Byomuhangi, a boda boda rider in Katete says LDUs and police officers attached to Katete police post often arrest them before curfew and ask for money to release.

Byomuhangi reveals that the law enforcement officers ask for Shillings 20,000 and above to let them go.

Yusuf Lutaya, the chairperson Kitebero village in Katete trading center says several people have complained to him about officers at Katete police post that arrest them even before curfew time and extort money from.

He says the extortion by the officers has forced residents to use porous routes to avoid being arrested.

Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi region police spokesperson says the Officer in Charge of Katete police post, Charles Kyazze is being investigated for extorting Shillings 210,000 from someone he arrested on Tuesday.

He says Kyaze was arrested and charged with extortion and released on police bond.

James Mwesigye, the Mbarara Resident District Commissioner and Head of Security Committee says he is very bitter with some police officers who arrest people and extort money from them.

According to Mwesigye, he has instructed the District Police Commander to arrested and prosecute those implicated in the extortion.

He says the police officers front people in civilian clothes who present themselves as crime preventers to extort money from their victims.

*******

URN