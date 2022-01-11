Katakwi loses 649 heads of cattle to rustlers

Katakwi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Katakwi district lost 649 heads of cattle to suspected Karimojong rustlers last year.

A report compiled by Francis Okwameri, the LC V councilor of Ngariam sub county shows his sub-county lost 196 cows, Magoro 173, Palam 142, and Okore 142.

The four sub-counties border Karamoja region. According to Okwameri, only 328 out of the 57,000 recovered animals were from Katakwi district.

Geoffrey Omolo, the Katakwi district LC V chairperson explains that insecurity has remained a problem in the district. He also notes that the insecurity is taking 80% of his time instead of focusing on service delivery.

A report compiled by Brig. Joseph Balikudembe, the UPDF 3rd Division commander reveals that through their operation dubbed, “Usalama Kwa Wote” that started in July last year, they have recovered over 8,830 heads of cattle from Katakwi, Bulambuli, Kwen, and Amudat among others, and returned them to their respective owners.

In the same operation, joint security forces recovered 128 guns and 1,074 rounds of ammunition. They also prosecuted and sentenced 375 criminals in the Karamoja region, who are currently serving in various prisons.

Balikudembe asked the leadership of Katakwi to write to reclaim the 140 animals held by security.

URN