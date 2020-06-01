Kasese residents build temporary bridge to ease transport

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Karambi and Kitholu sub-counties in Kasese district have built a makeshift bridge to ease movement of people and transportation of relief items.

Last month floods and mudslides hit the two sub-counties killing eight people. The floods also washed away Isango bridge and displaced more than 80 households, who are camped at Kiraro primary school.

After the bridge was swept away, residents could not access their gardens across the river and distribution of relief items was also hindered.

Boniface Thembo, a resident says that through community work, they decided to put poles across the river so that residents can access their gardens and businesses across the two sub-counties.

He says that residents from both sub-counties can now access relief items.

Thembo wants the government to intervene and construct a permanent bridge to enable vehicles carrying agricultural produce to access markets in both sub counties.

Derrick Mbusa another resident from Kitholu says they could not wait for government intervention yet the bridge is the only connecting point for the communities in the two sub-counties.

The Kasese RDC Joshua Masereka, says that a team of engineers from the Ministry of Works have assessed the damage caused by the floods and they are yet to start construction of bridges.

