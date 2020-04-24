Kasese mudslide victims ask gov’t for relief

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Buhuhira sub county in Kasese district who were affected by mudslides have asked the government to provide relief.

The most affected areas are Kigharama, Ntunga and Kuruhe. Now the residents want the government to come to their rescue.

Erinora Tswende, one of the survivors from Kigharama village said the government has not given them any relief since the disaster hit.

Erinora who is caring for over 16 grandchildren says they are already starving since her family gardens were washed away by the heavy rains.

William Musabe another resident says several families become a burden to the host families.

Musabe calls on leaders to mobilize food and temporally shelter for residents whose houses were destroyed.

Edina Kyakimwa says the mudslides came at a time when most farmers had just planted their gardens.

“Right now we don’t have food neither do we expect to harvest anything next season, Kyakimwa says.

Yonah Masereka an elder says that due to the lockdown, he is unable to move to his distant relatives for shelter. He wants local leaders to come to the rescue of the most vulnerable in the sub-county.

Justus Bwambale the area LC III Chairperson wants quick response since most of the family heads are not working during the lockdown.

Joe Walusimbi the Kasese RDC says they are mobilizing resources to reach out to the affected families.

Meanwhile, the Kasese District Task Force on Thursday launched the distribution of relief food to help vulnerable people in Kasese Municipality. The relief targeted over 480 households.

The beneficiaries included widows, orphans, elderly and people with disabilities.

Some of the beneficiaries were excited saying they were in dire need of food for their families.

Safina Mbambu 80 years who is caring for seven grandchildren says she was undergoing a hard time to feed for her family. Mbambu received a bunch of matooke, five kilograms of maize flour and some beans.

Benaleta Akol 85, wants the task force to increase the amount of food distributed.

******

URN