Kasese Kadhi asks muslims to comply with Covid19 prayer regulations

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kasese District Kadhi, Sheikh Abdu Akim Juma has asked Muslims in his area to comply with government directives on congregational prayers as they continue lobbying government to relax the measures.

While reopening prayer places, President, Yoweri Museveni issued a set of guidelines to avoid Covid19 transmission. These included among others restricting the number of worshippers to 70 to allow for social distancing, provision of temperature guns and sanitizers. However, some religious and political leaders have repeatedly asked the government to revise the guidelines to allow more people to attend prayers.

The Kasese Kadhi, Sheikh Abdu Akim Juma, says there is need for the worshippers to first comply with the set guidelines before pushing the government to ease the restrictions.

He, however, says it would be wise for government to limit the number of worshippers depending on the size of the prayer house.

Sheikh Juma explains that unlike other religious denominations that can organize different services, Muslims can’t have different Friday congregational prayers in the same mosque.

Zainabu Hassan, a Muslim faithful in Kasese, says despite her wish to attend congregational prayers, she always finds the gate closed because of the restrictions.

She, however, says adherence to the restrictions is the only tool that will influence the government to fully open prayer places.

********

URN