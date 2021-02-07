Kasese Catholic Diocese ordains 16 clergymen

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sixteen new clergymen have been ordained in the Catholic Diocese of Kasese. These include four deacons, Fr. Godwin Kibaba, Fr. John Baluku Isebayanda, Fr. Mariko Bwambale and Fr. Nobert Muhindo.

The priestly and diaconate ordination held at St. John’s Seminary Kiburara, Kisinga sub-county also had 12 priests among them, Rev. Alfred Masereka, Rev. Anyasio Mbusa, Rev. Brian Masereka, Rev. Clement Masereka, Rev. Cosmas Asaba, Rev. Andrew Kato Katuramu and his twin brother Rev. Peter Isingoma Katuramu.

The others are Rev. Edward Muhinde, Rev. Francis Mwanje, Rev. Godwin Mumbere, Rev. Joachim Kihembo and Rev. Julius Bwambale Tsangamubiri. Their ordination was initially postponed from June last year due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time.

Rt. Rev. Francis Aquirinus Kibira, the Bishop of Kasese Diocese who led the function told the newly ordained clergymen to be messengers, watchmen and stewards of the Lord, to teach and practice what they teach. He says the new stewards will enrich the spread of the gospel in the diocese.

The ordained were awarded certificates of completion and given appointment letters to their respective parishes. Ordination is a dedication and commissioning of individuals who are set apart and elevated from laity to clergy.

Bishop Kibira encouraged Christians to continue supporting more of their children to enroll in the seminary so that they can add more people into the ministry of God.

Fr. Alfred Masereka who spoke on behalf of the ordained was elated that they were able to accomplish their priesthood studies and asked for continuous prayers from the religious.

Mary Nyangoma, the mother of Rev. Isingoma and Kato says she was pleased to dedicate her two sons into serving the Lord for eternity. She believes its a blessing to have children who want to serve God.

Priests are charged to work with the Bishop and fellow priests, as a servant and shepherd among the people. They declare forgiveness of sins, baptize, prepare the baptized for confirmation and preside at burials.

The deacons work engages in caring for the poor, needy and sick. They also carry out other duties like preaching. The Kasese Catholic diocese was erected on 6th March 1989 being carved out of the Diocese of Fort Portal.

