Karamojong, Iteso reconcile, agree to share resources

NAPAK, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Iteso community in Kapelebyong and the Karamojong in Napak District have agreed to coexist peacefully and share resources, marking a significant step towards reconciliation after years of tension and insecurity. The decision follows ongoing clashes, with the Iteso accusing the Karamojong of raiding cattle and destroying crops during grazing.

In 2023, Kapelebyong authorities banned Karamojong pastoralists from entering the district due to escalating violence. However, the communities came together for a peace dialogue on Monday in Ayepenes village, Kapelebyong, where they resolved to unite as one Ateker community. The meeting was attended by respected leaders from both districts and included several key resolutions aimed at fostering stability and economic growth, including sharing resources for sustainable watering points, protecting livestock, and ensuring the well-being of local communities.

The resolutions included the establishment of a market near the water source in Ayepenes, proper routing for Napak’s livestock, setting up an Army detachment at the watering point, and deploying UPDF and ASTU personnel for security. Additionally, they agreed to avoid setting up drinking joints near watering areas and to ensure regular watering of animals on the 24th of each month.

The leaders also agreed to hold annual meetings at the start of the dry season to review progress, address challenges, and reinforce commitments to peace. Francis Akorikin, the LC5 chairperson of Kapelebyong, highlighted the need to resolve disputes over water access, specifically concerns that the Karamojong were encroaching on Napak’s resources. He urged Karamojong warriors to surrender firearms to prevent future conflict.

John Paul Kodet, the LC5 chairperson of Napak, confirmed that the Karamojong pastoralists would be allowed to graze on the Teso side during the dry season, provided they maintain discipline and good relations. He urged his community to uphold their promises and avoid reporting falsehoods that could jeopardize peace.

Milton Odongo, the Napak Resident District Commissioner, emphasized the importance of peacebuilding and social harmony between the two communities. He also called on the community to hand over illegal weapons to prevent violence. Security forces pledged to maintain peace and security at the grazing areas, with the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) and the UPDF committing to redeploy personnel for the safety of the community.

Francis Chemusto, the ASTU Commandant, commended the leadership for their role in promoting peace and recognized the efforts of Napak’s grazing community in maintaining order at the Kirik water point. Maj. Gen. Wilberforce Sserunkuma, the UPDF 3rd Division Commander, reinforced the call for voluntary surrender of illegal firearms and stressed the need for continued cooperation between the communities. Sserunkuma promised to support both communities and provide UPDF personnel to ensure peace, seeing this newfound cooperation as a model for other regions to follow.

***

URN