Karamoja MPs reject USD 22m aerial survey loan

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament from Karamoja have rejected a loan request of 20 million dollars from for the implementation of the airborne geophysical survey and geological mapping of Karamoja.

The money from the Corporate Internationalization Fund of Spain is meant to complete the country’s mineral profile survey.

The scope of the project is to acquire process, interpret and deliver high-quality resolution Magnetic-Radiometric, Gravimetric, Electromagnetic Survey and its complementary Geological and Geochemical study data.

This is meant to select the targets with the best economic resources for follow-up programs. It is expected to last for three years and will be implemented by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

Hillary Lokwang the MP Ik county in Kaabong district rejected the loan request saying there is need for government to first address the poverty ravaging Karamoja region before they look borrowing money for minerals which do not benefit the region.

Achia Remigio the Pian county MP says the government should not be borrowing 20 million dollars to do a survey but should source for money internally.

Rose Akello the Woman MP Karenga district in Karamoja region expressed doubts about the loan wondering if it is necessary to borrow to carry out a mineral survey in Karamoja and not use internally generated funds.

“How are we sure that this money will do the right thing? The loan shouldn’t disappear because we want to know how many minerals we have in Karamoja?” she questioned.

The loan if approved will put more pressure on Uganda’s total public debt which currently stands at 12 billion dollars, approximately 46 Trillion shillings as of June 2019.

Meanwhile, Parliament has approved a loan of US Dollars 178 million from China to finance Power supply to industrial parks and grid upgrade and power transmission extension project.

The loan from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is meant to provide adequate power capacity to supply the industrial developments in the gazetted industrial parks of Wobulenzi, Kaweweta, Luwero, Kapeeka, Mbale and Sukulu areas in the medium to long term.

It is also meant to improve power supply quality, reliability and security of power supply in the area to facilitate industrial activity growth and rural electrification. The total budgeted cost without taxes for the power supply to Industrial parks and grid upgrade and Power Transmission Extension Project is estimated at 209 million US Dollars.

Government intends to borrow 178 million dollars while 30 million dollars will be covered using Government of Uganda Counterpart funding.

James Waluswaka of Bunyole West declined to support the loan, saying whenever Parliament approves loans, most of the funds are misused.

Betty Aol Ochan, the Leader of Opposition and Gulu Woman MP says although government is borrowing money for electricity, several Ugandans are making losses due to power outages.

*****

URN