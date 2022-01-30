Karamoja mourns Fr. Simon Lokodo

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders from Karamoja region are mourning following the death of Fr Simon Lokodo, the former Minister of Ethics and Integrity.

Fr. Lokodo who served Dodoth West constituency, now in Karenga district as Member of Parliament since 2006 died on Saturday from Geneva, Switzerland where had gone to represent the chairman of the Uganda Human Rights Commission during the Universal Periodic Review working group which is reviewing Uganda’s human rights record.

At the time of his death, Fr Lokodo was a member of the Uganda Human Rights Commission, where he was deployed by President Yoweri Museveni after he was dropped from Cabinet. He was aged 64.

The Minister of Ethics and integrity Rose Lilly Akello says his death is a great loss to Karamoja and Uganda, and he will be greatly missed for his battle against immorality.

Kotido Woman Member of Parliament Margaret Aleper said the death was a blow to Karamoja, an area that Fr Lokodo served wholeheartedly both as a priest and during his time of service as a legislator and Minister. She said the late was a role model who preached against corruption and immorality.

“I remember him for being a very good leader who was exemplary and honest to the people. He taught about good leadership and good morals,” Aleper said.

Ik County Member of Parliament Hillary Lokwang said he received the news about the death of Fr. Lokodo with shock.

Simon Lokodo was born on 28 October 1957 in the then greater Kaabong district in Karamoja.

He was a priest come politician who served as Minister of State for Ethics & Integrity in the Office of the President of Uganda since 2011. He also served as the Minister of State for Industry.

URN