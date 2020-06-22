Kapelebyong authorities plot to evict Ankole pastoralists

Kapelebyong, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pastoralists in Kapelebyong district have been banned from grazing on the agricultural land. Area councillors are also demanding that all migrant Ankole Pastoralists who entered the district last year should be evicted after allegedly allowing their animals to destroy acres of crops gardens.

The pastoralists, who entered the district with the aid of middlemen, rented kraals for their animals and have been grazing around the district. But residents and the local leaders are up in arms following massive destruction of crops in Amaseniko village, Kapelebyong Sub County.

The councillors argue that while it is every Ugandan’s right to live in any part of the country, the pastoralists have brought more harm to the natives in Kapelebyong. Richard Enyagu, the councillor representing Kapelebyong Sub County and Town Council faults pastoralists for failing to control their animals from breaking into gardens, a situation he notes is likely to cause an acute shortage of food in the area.

He adds that his sub-county alone is hosting more than 1,500 cattle of the pastoralists, a number too big to graze within the small area where many farmers have opened up gardens with plants flowering.

Simon Erwagu, the Interim District Chairperson of Kapelebyong says that only an eviction can solve looming conflicts between the residents and the pastoralists.

But Kapelebyong Resident District Commissioner Ronald Kedi says the matter is complicated because there are no formal complaints against the pastoralists.

Kedi, who was directed by the council sitting on Friday, to conduct the eviction and stop grazing of animals in farmland is worried that without following legal procedures in the matter, the move might backfire.

URN has learnt that the first ultimatum of two weeks by the council for the pastoralists to leave the district has expired without any enforcement from police or army.

URN