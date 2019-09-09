Kamya to Museveni: I’ve already delivered Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Minister Beti Olive Namisango Kamya has told President Museveni that she has already delivered on her pledge to turn Kampala into the support base for the National Resistance Movement-NRM party.

Kamya was speaking during the graduation of 8,480 girls and women with various vocational skills under the presidential initiative for skilling the girl-child. The event was held on Sunday afternoon at Kololo airstrip.

The girl-child skilling programme is led by Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye, the State House Comptroller. Last year, the president presided over the passing out 4,000. They are trained in vocational skills like tailoring, catering, weaving, carpet making, among others.

“When I pledged three years ago that I will deliver 85 per cent of Kampala to you [the President], some people laughed at me. But isn’t this 85 per cent,” Kamya said, referring to the youths seated in giant tents.

Kamya made the pledge when she was appointed minister in 2016. Kampala traditionally votes against the incumbent and government officials have been on offensive in the last three years to turn the city into the ruling party’s stronghold.

Kamya said the president has now managed to reach everyone in Kampala and implored the graduands to vote peace in the next general elections.

Museveni faces challenge from Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi and there is a feeling among the government officials that many youths might be attracted to him. Kamya has led the president to various youth groups around the city dolling out cash to them.

On his part, President Museveni said he wanted each vocational profession to have a sacco in each district. He would then go through these sacco’s to provide money for the youths being imparted with various vocational skills.

URN