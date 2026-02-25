Kampala traders caught with smuggled livestock in Nakapiripirit

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two livestock traders from Kampala are in police custody in Moroto after being found transporting livestock that did not match their movement permits. Mike Longole, the Mt. Moroto Region Police Spokesperson, identifies the suspects as Joseph Cumal, 32, and Siraj Kato, 35, both traders from Kalerwe in Kampala.

He explains that the suspects were intercepted at Moru–Ajore checkpoint in Nakapiripirit District on Monday evening. while transporting cattle on two trucks, registration numbers UA 830BR and UBN 548W. Longole said the trucks were re-verified on Tuesday and escorted to Moroto District for further action.

“We commend the vigilance of checkpoint officers in curbing cattle smuggling,” he said. According to reports, the trucks were transporting excess goats that didn’t match their movement permit.

URN