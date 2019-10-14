Kampala to be affected by National Water shutdown

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has announced water supply interruptions in some parts of Kampala on Tuesday 15th October, 2019 from 7am to 7pm.

“This is to enable our engineers undertake routine maintenance works at Ggaba water treatment plant and other associated system upgrade works designed to serve you better,” NWSC said in a statement. “Customers are therefore advised to store enough water and use it sparingly. All inconveniences are highly regretted.”

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation is a public utility company 100% owned by the Government of Uganda. The Corporation was established in 1972 under Decree No: 34. At its inception in 1972, the Corporation operated in three (3) major towns of Kampala, Jinja and Entebbe.

The affected areas include:

Kampala central

Parts of Kampala central business district,Buziga, Ggaba, Bunga, Munyonyo,Lukuli, Salaama, road, Kyamula, Konge and the surrounding areas.

Rubaga service area

Rubaga, Nakulabye, Lungujja, Namungoona and the surrounding areas, Nansana, Buddo, Nabbingo, Bulenga, Buloba, Nsangi and the surrounding areas

Namasuba service area

Najjanakumbi, Seguku, Masajja, Busabala, Ndejje, Lubugumu, Lubowa, Mutundwe and the surrounding areas.

Jinja road

Mukono, Seeta, Kyambogo, Banda, Bweyogerere, Namanve, Butto, Kyambogo and the surrounding areas

Bombo road

Bwaise,Kawempe, Maganjo, Kawanda, Kawempe, Ttula, Kagoma and the surrounding areas

Wakiso service area

Wakiso, Bukasa, Kigoma and the surrounding areas

Mutungo Service area

Mutungo, Luzira, Nakawa,Biina, Kitintale, Butabiika and the surrounding areas.