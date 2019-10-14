Kampala to be affected by National Water shutdown

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has announced water supply interruptions in some parts of Kampala on Tuesday 15th October, 2019 from 7am to 7pm.
“This is to enable our engineers undertake routine maintenance works at Ggaba water treatment plant and other associated system upgrade works designed to serve you better,” NWSC said in a statement. “Customers are therefore advised to store enough water and use it sparingly. All inconveniences are highly regretted.”
The affected areas include:
Kampala central
Parts of Kampala central business district,Buziga, Ggaba, Bunga, Munyonyo,Lukuli, Salaama, road, Kyamula, Konge and the surrounding areas.
Rubaga service area
Rubaga, Nakulabye, Lungujja, Namungoona and the surrounding areas, Nansana, Buddo, Nabbingo, Bulenga, Buloba, Nsangi and the surrounding areas
Namasuba service area
Najjanakumbi, Seguku, Masajja, Busabala, Ndejje, Lubugumu, Lubowa, Mutundwe and the surrounding areas.
Jinja road
Mukono, Seeta, Kyambogo, Banda, Bweyogerere, Namanve, Butto, Kyambogo and the surrounding areas
Bombo road
Bwaise,Kawempe, Maganjo, Kawanda, Kawempe, Ttula, Kagoma and the surrounding areas
Wakiso service area
Wakiso, Bukasa, Kigoma and the surrounding areas
Mutungo Service area
Mutungo, Luzira, Nakawa,Biina, Kitintale, Butabiika and the surrounding areas.