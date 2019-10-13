Kampala schools set for UCE exams

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Schools in Kampala are set for the 2019 Uganda Certificate of Education examinations that started on Friday with the briefing of candidates.

Most of the schools visited by URN reporter had the briefing in the morning, while others in the afternoon.

At Mengo Secondary School, the classrooms where the candidates will sit for the examinations were cordoned off.

During briefing, all candidates with hair more than 0.5 centimetres long were directed to cut it off. The directive affected more than 80 students.

Maureen Murungi, one of the affected candidates told URN that she was unhappy but had no option but heed to the directive.

“If we do not cut off the hair today, we shall not be allowed to sit for exams. That is what they have told us. So, I do not have any other option because I do not want to be sent away on Monday ”Murungi said.

At both Kitante Hill School and Kololo Secondary School candidates were seen cleaning the halls and rooms where the examinations will be conducted.

Grace Mukisa, a senior four student at Kitante Hill School, said that she was ready to sit for all her examinations.

“We have been reading a lot. We have sat for many mock examinations since second term. Right now I feel like my brain has a lot knowledge and I cannot wait to start writing my examinations,” Mukisa said.

Edward Kanoonya, the headteacher of Kololo Secondary School says that they told the candidates to clean the halls because it will help them get ready for the examinations.

“For examinations to take place, we need organized and clean rooms. And the cleaning of the examination rooms helps them relax but also get into the mood for examinations,” Kanoonya said.

At some of the schools, some parents of candidates with fees balances were seen pleading with headteachers to allow their children sit for the exams.

Miriam Namugenyi, a parent at Old Kampala Secondary School said that she had come to request the headteacher to allow her daughter sit for examinations because she had not yet completed the school fees.

“We still owe one hundred thousand shillings and I expect to get the money at the end of the month. So, I want to ask them to allow my daughter to sit for her examinations,” Namugenyi explained.

A total of 101,131 candidates from 2,205 centres are sitting for the examinations.

On Thursday, the UNEB Executive Secretary Dan Odongo advised candidates to remain confident and keep away from the talk of leaked examinations.

The students start their exams on Monday, October 17 with a Physics Practical. They will end on November 15th.

******

URN