KAMPALA ROADS: Light at the end of the tunnel

Ugandans are beginning to enjoy better roads in Kampala as the ongoing road construction advances.

COMMENT | NANTEZA SARAH KYOBE | Yes. We may still encounter some road challenges in certain parts of Kampala, especially downtown, but I am now encouraged by recent road reconstruction efforts there. Many of the roads that once caused us major headaches and vehicle problems are now in excellent condition: Old Portell Road, Spring Road, New Portell Road, Suna Road, Salama–Munyonyo Road, Access Road, and Namuwongo Road are all in superb shape now that construction has finished. These streets were previously difficult to navigate, causing delays and vehicle wear; however, with the work completed, they are now in great condition.

During my daily commute, I happened to travel along Old Port Bell via Spring Road, leading to the Bugolobi junction. What I saw and experienced was remarkable. The roads are well-constructed, widened, equipped with effective drainage, clean, and clearly marked. The same applies to Suna Road, which stretches from Freedom City to Nyanama, then continues through Nyanama – Zana, Nyanama -Kitebi, and Nyanama – Wankulukuku to Ndeeba.

Another benefit of these upgrades is a significant boost in both vehicle and pedestrian safety. In the past, the pothole-filled streets posed dangers, especially for inexperienced drivers and pedestrians. The new layout, with better signage and designated crosswalks, provides clearer guidance for all road users.

I am very familiar with this route, as I travel it daily to get to work and back home. My past experiences on this route were quite poor, especially between Freedom City and Nyanama, and from Nyanama to Pal Suite Hotel, due to potholes.

When it rained, conditions worsened, with puddles hiding hazards. The old, dangerous driving conditions often led to loss of control, near accidents, and frustrating delays. Thanks to the improved roads, my commute is now much smoother, helping me arrive at work less stressed and more focused.

The Salama–Munyonyo Road is finished. I travelled through it and saw the progress and transformation on my way home after attending the Uganda Trade Review 2026 at Munyonyo Resort Beach. My first experience on this road was tough due to potholes and an uneven surface, which left a negative impression.

The road’s previous state had serious consequences: businesses struggled to attract customers because of poor accessibility, and people tended to avoid travelling there. No wonder I overheard taxi passengers then saying it worsens patients’ conditions, especially those headed to Kirundu Hospital for treatment. Another noted that the road’s condition might cause a pregnant woman to go into labor before reaching Kirundu.

Access Road and Namuwongo Road are now in top shape; they are no longer the pothole-ridden routes we once knew. This change has increased traffic, helping local businesses grow. Public transport operators can now more easily keep to their schedules, benefiting both passengers and the community.

The positive effects of these road improvements go beyond convenience; they also support economic growth by making trade and commerce easier. Better infrastructure can attract investment and increase tourism, both vital for the city’s progress. As roads improve, they foster a stronger community by making connections easier for residents and reducing travel time for logistics and errands.

With these projects finished, I am hopeful about the future of our local infrastructure. Still, it’s important to maintain these improvements regularly and address emerging issues such as traffic jams, waste management in new areas, and urban development planning.

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Nanteza Sarah Kyobe works with Uganda Media Centre