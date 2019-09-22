Kampala Police hunts marijuana dealers in Nakawa, Kira

Kampala Metropolitan Police are hunting for suspected drug dealers in the slums of Nakawa Division, in Kampala and Kira Municipality, Wakiso District.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango said the hunt for drug dealers follows a revelation by a marijuana farmer William Babigambe who supplies drugs to individuals in the areas of Luzira, Kitintale, Mutungo, Kirinya and Kasokoso.

Babigambe was arrested two days ago by 999 Patrol Police while riding sacks of narcotics on a Bajaj Boxer registration number UEL-023U. The suspect is a resident of Mutungo Zone IV, in Nakawa Division.

“He was intercepted by our patrol team on a motorcycle registration no. UEL 023U Bajaj boxer, carrying a sack of suspected Narcotic drugs. Upon interrogation he accepted to be a businessman dealing in Marijuana,” Onyango posted on Kampala Metropolitan website.

He added that Babigambe harvests Marijuana from his hectares in Mpambire, a suburb of Mpigi district along the Kampala-Masaka road. Onyango said Babigambe has been charged with being in possession of suspected narcotics. Police are optimistic that his buyers will be arrested and face similar charges.

In the recent past, Kampala Metropolitan Police has cracked down several suspected drug suppliers and abusers some of who have been arrested with the support of the Local Defence Unit –LDUs personnel in areas of Kisenyi, Katwe, Arua Park and Kisekka Market.