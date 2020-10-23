Kampala Geopolitics Conference delves into the 4th Industrial Revolution

✳ DAY 1 – Stronger Together? Why and How the COVID-19 Pandemic Should

Help Us Re-Imagine Subsidiarity and Solidarity for a Better World Oct 18

✳ DAY 2 – Women and Power; Reshaping of Foreign Policy Oct 21

✳ DAY 3 – Oct 23 Geopolitics of the Fourth Industrial Revolution

✳ DAY 4 – Oct 26 COVID-19 Responses: What Implications for Global Leadership?

✳ DAY 5 – Oct 28 Role of Sports and the Arts Industry in Restructuring Global Conversations

✳ DAY 6 – Oct 30 2020 and Beyond: Shaping our Future Together

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The ongoing 3rd Kampala Geopolitics conference will today focus on the likely impact of the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR).

Geopolitical disruptions by the 4th Industrial Revolution new age are already unmatched and a panel of experts will reflect on how previous industrial revolutions affected balance of power and caused geopolitical disruptions of gigantic proportions.

Moderated by the BBC’s Alan Kasujja, leading Crypto currency lawyer Robert Kirunda will be joined on a panel to talk big data, blockchain and the Internet of Things that includes tech and innovation lawyer Alice Namuli Blazevic, Pascal Boniface from the Institute of International Relations and Strategy, and Sabastien Weise from Konrad Adenauer Stiftung.

Discussion will be around how boundaries of all sorts have been blurred by a non-transparent plethora of actors, including large technology firms, sub- and nonstate actors, digitally mobilised communities and even influential or vocal individuals. fundamental questions around data ownership and usage require answers that speak to the complexity of the controversies.

Panelists will engage on how political sphere, questions around statehood and control might arise as the 4IR advances, and how power could be transferred to those in possession of data!

The session is Day 3 of the this year’s virtual conference whose theme is “Geopolitics in the year of the pandemic and beyond.” The session will be live on NBS TV.

At the opening session on October 19, discussants had riveting conversations on re-building a fractured world post COVID-19. The session was on how why and how

the COVID-19 pandemic should help re-imagine subsidiarity and solidarity for a better world.

It was followed on October 21 with a session on women and power; reshaping of

foreign policy.

Day 4 of the conference will be on October 26, with a look at COVID-19 responses and the implications for global leadership, Day 5 October 28 will focus on the role of sports and the arts industry in restructuring global conversations and finally Day 4 on October 30, a discussion on “2020 and beyond: shaping our future together .