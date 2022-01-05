Kampala fly over project takes shape

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kampala fly over project is taking shape with several sections of the works almost halfway to completion.

The construction of the 3.2 kilometer project which started last year involves the construction of a modern (clock tower) flyover, a four lane Nsambya underpass, a clock tower square, three pedestrian bridges, expansion of part of Nsambya, Kibuli, Mukwano and Ben Kiwanuka roads and upgrading of the drainage system around clock tower.

Shimizu Konoike JV was contracted to undertake Lot One of the 3.2 kilometer project. Lot One stretches from clock tower, through Nsambya junction to Mukwano road.

The contractor has so far elevated the flyover piles and also pillars from clock tower to Total petrol station a few meters to Nsambya traffic junction. The contractor has also excavated and fixed slabs for three box culverts at clock tower, Nsambya junction and former Posta Uganda.

The contractor has cast concrete for walls of the drainage channel that crosses Nsambya road and excavated works for the Nsambya underpass box culvert.

Allan Kyobe Ssempebwa, the Public Relations Officer of the Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA says although the works were earlier delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown which affected movement of expatriates and consultants from Japan, the contractor is now progressing well and is expected to complete works by end of 2022.

The second phase of the project, Lot Two is expected to commence as soon as Lot One is concluded. Lot Two shall start from Kitgum House and stretch through the electoral commission and Centenary Park.

Kyobe says that they are still seeking right of way along the project route but added that UNRA has made strides to get land from land owners. He says UNRA shall soon commence the procurement process and plans to hand over the project after acquiring right of way.

However, the construction works have affected traffic flow around the clock tower area where part of the Queens Way has narrowed.

Deus Kagame from Namasuba Zana at Shoprite stage says that the construction has affected traffic flow with vehicles sometimes getting stuck for more than an hour.

Another taxi driver who identified himself as Kaye Original says although the construction looks like a good idea, some of them are not sure how it shall benefit those who ply from Shoprite to Entebbe road.

He is also concerned about the apparently low speed at which the road is being constructed which has inconvenienced their work.

Isa Kazibwe, also a taxi operator says the construction has accelerated traffic jam at the section hence delaying taxis on the road and affecting their passenger loading schedules. He is however optimistic that after the construction, the situation shall get better and improve the flow of traffic on the road.

The project is funded by the government of Uganda and that of Japan through Japan International Cooperation Agency-JICA. When the project is fully concluded, it is expected to improve traffic flow on the roads and the drainage system around clock tower, a black stop of Kampala floods.

*****

URN