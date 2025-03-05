Kampala Building Fire: 2 dead, 17 injured

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Two people have been confirmed dead in a fire that swept through a seven-story building along Rashid Khamisi Road in the city center. The fire is believed to have started at approximately 10:00 AM in the basement shops of Sunshine Building, located near Namayiba Bus Park and the Swarayan Indian worship center in Old Kampala.

Daniel Nuwabine, Spokesperson for the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), has said that a joint rescue effort involving KCCA ambulances, Red Cross teams, and police units has transported 17 injured survivors to nearby medical facilities, including Kisenyi, Kiruddu, and Doctor’s Clinic, for treatment.

Nuwabine confirmed that two bodies had been retrieved from the upper floors of the building. “We have deployed 10 ambulances, five high-capacity fire trucks, and are working closely with the police. We’re doing everything possible to manage the situation effectively.” Nuwabine said.

According to Nuwabine, the actual cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Preliminary reports suggest that the blaze was triggered by the improper mixing of chemical materials stored in one of the shops. According to Musazi Henry, an auto shop owner in the same building, the fire may have been caused by a newly hired employee’s mistake while handling detergent chemicals. “Our colleague had hired someone new, and we believe they made an error mixing the chemicals, which led to the fire,” Musazi explained.

Abas Mutale, an eyewitness, said that one of the victims was inside a hotel room and died while attempting to escape through the window, after falling from the fifth floor.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has expressed concern over the slow response of fire teams to the massive fire in the city center, which took over five hours to manage. Lukwago, who rushed to the scene, criticized the weakness of government institutions, particularly the fire brigade, which he believes is not properly equipped.

“The fact that a fire in the city center raged for over five hours without being brought under control is a stark reminder of the weaknesses in our government institutions. It’s appalling that our fire brigade lacks the necessary equipment to respond effectively.” Lukwago said.

Lukwago further criticized the rescue mission’s methods, calling them “terrible and risky.” He expressed dismay that rescuers had laid down mattresses on the ground and instructed people trapped on the sixth floor to jump, rather than employing more sophisticated rescue techniques.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, said that the fire broke out, filling corridors and rooms with thick smoke, which hindered evacuation efforts. “Unfortunately, one male adult, yet to be identified, was found dead. Properties worth billions of Shillings were destroyed. The operation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided accordingly. Onyango said.

URN