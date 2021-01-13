Kalembe opposes joint vote protection team

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nancy Linda Kalembe is opposed to fronting joint polling agents to protect opposition votes on election day.

On Tuesday, three presidential candidates Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the National Unity Platform-NUP presidential candidate, Forum for Democratic Change candidate-FDC Patrick Amuriat Oboi and Alliance for National Transformation-ANT candidate, Gregg Mugisha Muntu agreed on a joint vote protection team.

They noted that even as they compete against each other, they have areas where they come together as forces of change. They encouraged Ugandans to turn out in big numbers and not only vote but also stay around to protect their votes.

Kalembe says that her team has already identified polling agents who have been trained on monitoring the election process, witness vote counting and keeping declaration forms thereafter.

Kalembe believes that much as having a coalition and joint polling agents at each of the polling stations is good among opposition candidates, it would create confusion about to whom the agents would report to in case an issue arises.

Uganda has 34,344 polling stations where each candidate is allowed to have two polling agents in the 2021 presidential election.

URN