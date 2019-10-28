Kalangala receives UGX 100m to boost fish farming activities

Kalangala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kalangala District has received 100 million Shillings from the Food and Agricultural Organization to further boost fishing activities on the island.

Kalangala District Fisheries officer Jackson Baguma says that the funding is a follow up to initiatives started by the Food and Agricultural Organization to boost the fisheries sector in the Island District.

The money will be distributed between four groups; Lutoboka Youth Fish Cage Farming Association, Lutoboka Women Fish Cage farming group, Bugoma Youth Association and Mutambala Fishing, to start fish cages and procure fishing gear, among others, fishing boats, nets and engines.

The four groups were offered the money as part of FAO’s activities to invest in resilient groups engaged in fishing Activities in Kalangala.

“We were specifically asked to submit groups that have been operating despite constraints in Kalangala, for the organization to boost their activities, Baguma indicated.

The award of such funds to the groups in Kalangala is part of the activities by the Food and Agricultural Organization to increase the production of food rich in nutrients that improve human growth within the country.

Kalangala District council, in 2014 initiated processes to engage partners for the inception of fish farming on Lake Victoria. The activity was at that time aimed at providing alternative measures for island residents to start engaging in fish farming as an alternative to fish hunting that has always been done by fishermen in Kalangala.

However, the process didn’t yield results at the time since it is expensive to venture in fish cage farming. It requires a minimum of 40 million Shillings to start up a fish cage farm. However, people in Lutoboka, Kalangala town started up groups and contributed to starting up fish cage farms. Only three fish cage farms thrived.

Sunday Kigozi, a fish cage farmer under Lutoboka Youth Fish Cage Farming Association says the funds awarded to the group will also help get 2.2 tons of food to feed 30,000 fish fingering to maturity.

In August this year, the European Union also invested Euros 10 million for the institution and development of an aquaculture park in Mwena, a landing site in Kalangala town.

