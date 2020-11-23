Kakumiro votersa Gen. Tumukunde to solve land grabbing, revive cooperatives

Kakumiro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Voters in Kakumiro Town Council have asked Independent Presidential Candidate Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde to revive cooperatives and address land grabbing if he wins the presidency.

Gen. Tumukunde was on Sunday campaigning in Kakumiro town council. The voters told Tumukunde that their leaders at various levels turned their deaf ears on issues affecting them while others have made empty promises.

Gen. Tumukunde addressed a rally at Kakumiro town council before he was due to head to Kibaale district.

Residents raised complaints about the lack of clean water in the district as well as the need to revive cooperatives in the region to boost livelihood of farmers.

Gen. Tumukunde promised to revive cooperatives, improve research on products in the region to increase markets and price for produce.

Gen. Tumukunde promised to solve land grabbing immediately he assumes power. He also promised to improve service delivery in hospitals and improve schools in the district.

Gen. Tumukunde was, however, unable to proceed to address further rallies in Kibaale after police blocked him at Ngongi. The police directed him to head to Kagadi where he found residents waiting for him at Kagadi town.

Tumukunde says he doubts if the elections will be credible if the police continue to frustrate his rallies.

Tumukunde was meant to be in the districts of Kakumiro, Kibale and Kagadi on Friday but his schedule was disrupted when he suspended his campaigns following the arrest of National Unity Platform Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi and FDC’s Patrick Amuriat Oboi.

********

URN