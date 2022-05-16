Kakumiro police arrests four suspects on murder charges

Kakumiro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kakumiro are holding four suspects on allegations of killing a 30-year-old man.

The suspects whose particulars have been concealed for fear of jeopardizing police investigations are accused of raiding the home of Tadeo Kyeyune in Kyemengo village, Kesengwe sub-county on Sunday night and hitting him with a blunt object that ended his life.

John Tibasiima, a resident of the area explains that Kyeyune was last seen in the trading centre on Sunday with his colleagues. But a few hours later, he was heard screaming for help only to find him lying in a pool of blood, according to his mother Nakaizi Tekara.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says they arrested four suspects who are believed to have attacked and killed Kyeyune. According to Hakiza, the suspects who are currently detained at Kakumiro Central Police Station will be charged with murder.

The killing comes barely two days after the death of a 25-year-old woman whose life was cut short by her husband. Rosset Kabarodi, a resident of Rutooma B village, Rutooma parish in Nkoko sub-county was reportedly hacked to death by her husband Dan Aliyo after a misunderstanding on Friday night.

URN